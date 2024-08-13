Man trapped in trench in Etobicoke dies: police

A construction worker trapped in a trench in Etobicoke has died, Toronto police said.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said they received a call at 5:15 p.m. for a rescue at 28 Ravensbourne Cres., near Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.

They said that a male worker fell four metres down. and that other workers had been trying to dig him out before crews arrived.

In a post on X at 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said the worker, who they identified as a man in his 30s, had been extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 7 p.m., police confirmed that he died, adding that the Ministry of Labour is now investigating the matter.

The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown.