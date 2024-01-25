Man threatens security with knife in armed robbery, police look for suspect
Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a store in North York last month while armed with a knife.
According to police, the suspect selected a variety of goods at the store near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and did not pay. When security attempted to arrest him, the suspect allegedly threatened store security with a knife and fled the scene on foot.
He is described as being approximately five feet to five-foot-five in height with a thin build, short brown hair and a beard. Police say that he was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a light coloured hoodie, and a black and white hat with “Canada” written on it.
Images of the suspect have been released.
Police are looking to identify this man, who allegedly robbed a North York store while armed with a knife on Dec. 10, 2023. (Toronto Police Service).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump White House official Peter Navarro is sentenced to 4 months of imprisonment for defying House Jan. 6 probe
A Trump White House official convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol received a four-month prison sentence Thursday.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
N.W.T. plane crash: Families remember victims as investigation begins
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Alabama set to execute inmate with nitrogen gas, a never before used method
Alabama, unless blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, will attempt to put an inmate to death with nitrogen gas on Thursday night, a never before used execution method that the state claims will be humane but critics call cruel and experimental.
Liberal MP backs away from leadership review comments as caucus meets in Ottawa
As the Liberal caucus gathers in Ottawa, a Newfoundland MP is backing away from comments he made earlier this week calling for a review of Justin Trudeau's leadership.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec City.
-
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
-
Retired security guard wins $1 million and gets a surprise from an ex-colleague
A retired CTV Montreal building security guard has scratched his way to a $1 million prize after buying a lucky lottery ticket at a local pharmacy.
London
-
Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP
Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre. Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Ontario ministry to investigate how 84-year-old senior was badly bruised in ER visit
An incident involving a security guard at a Toronto emergency room that left an 84-year-old woman badly bruised is now under investigation by the provincial government, days after a CTV News story looked into what happened.
-
Thunder Bay woman killed in Highway 17 crash with commercial vehicle
A crash on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario between a commercial vehicle and passenger van has killed one and injured two others, police say.
Ottawa
-
Freezing rain warning ends in Ottawa, slippery road conditions remain
Commuters in Ottawa will want to give themselves extra time to get around on Thursday, after freezing rain created slippery and icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario after the freezing rain storm. OC Transpo is reporting no delays on the O-Train on Thursday following the storm.
-
Military police investigating theft of $50K worth of coins from CFB Kingston post office
The Kingston Military Police are investigating the theft of valuable silver and gold coins from the Canadian Forces Base post office in Kingston, Ont.
Windsor
-
Ouellette Avenue closed for 'hazmat incident' at apartment building
Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Transport truck takes a wrong turn and ends up driving on a recreational trail in Windsor, Ont.
A transport truck driver is facing charges after driving on a portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway.
-
HDGH still working to fully recover from cyberattack
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has provided an update on the cyberattack that hit southwestern Ontario hospitals late last year — a full recovery is still months away
Barrie
-
$20,000 in drugs seized from Orillia residence: OPP
Three people face multiple charges after investigators say officers searching a home in Orillia seized various drugs with a street value of about $20,000.
-
Power outages crisscross central Ontario
More than 14,500 customers are in the dark as power outages spread across central Ontario.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn't need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
Mayor, council ask health minister to reopen hospital ICU in Summerside
The Summerside, P.E.I., mayor and council are asking the provincial health minister to reopen the ICU at the Prince County Hospital.
-
Nova Scotians can soon view the largest quartz crystal ever found in the province
The largest quartz crystal ever found in Nova Scotia will soon be on display at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax.
Calgary
-
Calgary 911 dispatcher charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed as a 911 dispatcher, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
-
'It's just not right': Passengers call out WestJet for breaching rebooking rules
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
Winnipeg
-
'Serious assault' outside Winnipeg restaurant sends one to hospital
A serious assault in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Wednesday night brought police to a local restaurant for much of the evening.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.
-
Manitoba highway closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties
A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Suspected impaired driver rams police cruisers in Coquitlam: RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed a neighbourhood Wednesday night after what police say were reports of an impaired driver.
-
Man charged after stealing from daycare, stabbing cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters
A 38-year-old man is facing six charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after he allegedly stole a computer from a downtown Victoria daycare and then stabbed a cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters.
-
Teen on toboggan being towed by pickup truck taken to hospital after crash
A recent incident involving a pickup truck towing a tobogganer sent a 19-year-old to hospital in B.C.'s Okanagan, prompting a warning from police.
Edmonton
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Beaumont man facing child pornography offences
A Beaumont man has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.
-
Red-hot Oilers pursue record win streak, host Blackhawks
With a franchise-record 14-game win streak already in hand, the Edmonton Oilers will try to take another step closer to the all-time NHL mark when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.