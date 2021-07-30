TORONTO -- A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Front Street East just after 10 p.m. for a collision.

Toronto paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area, Toronto police say. No vehicle description has been released.

The intersection is closed for police investigation.