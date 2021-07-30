Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 10:38PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Front Street East just after 10 p.m. for a collision.
Toronto paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle fled the area, Toronto police say. No vehicle description has been released.
The intersection is closed for police investigation.