Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 7:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 8:20AM EST
A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road East and Absolute Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Monday.
Police said the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The intersection has been closed while police investigate.