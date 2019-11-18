A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road East and Absolute Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK:

- Burnhamthorpe Rd E /Absolute Ave

- Adult male pedestrian transported to trauma centre

- Driver has remained on scene

- Intersection has been shut down

- Extent of injuries and further information will be updated as we receive it

- C/R 6;09am

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The intersection has been closed while police investigate.