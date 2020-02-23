Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 10:45PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 23, 2020 11:03PM EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Morecambe Gate and Chester Le on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex in the area of Morecambe Gate and Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, a man believed to be in his 40s located with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.
No suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.