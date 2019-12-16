Man suffers life threatening injuries after vehicle rolls down hill in city's west end
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 5:05PM EST
TORONTO -- A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car went off the road and rolled down a hill in the city's west end.
Authorities said the incident occurred in the Dundas Street and Royal York Road area just after 4 p.m.
The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, was rescued by authorities after becoming trapped in his vehicle.
He has been transported to hospital for treatment.
Police said roads in the area are closed while they investigate.