TORONTO -- A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car went off the road and rolled down a hill in the city's west end.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the Dundas Street and Royal York Road area just after 4 p.m.

The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, was rescued by authorities after becoming trapped in his vehicle.

COLLISION:

Dundas St + Royal York Rd

- Man has been removed from the car

- He is in his 70's

- His injuries are considered life threatening

- Transported to hospital

- Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2019

Police said roads in the area are closed while they investigate.