

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man was taken to hospital suffering from burns this morning after a fire broke out at an apartment in North York.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a building near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

Police say a man had been testing his camping equipment inside his 18th floor apartment when he was injured.

Speaking to CP24, Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood said the fire was contained to an outside shell of a propane tank in the bedroom of the unit.

According to paramedics, the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Westwood confirmed that the man sustained burns to his hands and feet but police say he is expected to recover.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious, police noted.