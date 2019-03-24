

CTV News Toronto





A man who is in hospital with serious injuries is believed to be the victim of a Liberty Village shooting.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 7 p.m. in the area of Dufferin and Liberty streets.

Police said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired at the time.

When officers arrived at the scene they located shell casings in a parking lot, as well as damage to vehicles.

Investigators said a man, who made his way to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, is believed to be a victim of this incident. He is suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.