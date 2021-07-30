Advertisement
Man struck and seriously injured on Highway 403 in Mississauga
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 5:22PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a Highway 403 off-ramp in Mississauga.
Police were called to the off-ramp at Hurontario Street at around 4:17 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said an adult man was struck by a vehicle and was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
It is not yet clear why the man was on the highway.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.