

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in custody in hospital and a man is receiving treatment after he was stabbed in the genitals in a Parma Court apartment tower on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to Parma Court and Victoria Park Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue East, sometime before 9:42 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a very serious stab wound to his genital area. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Approximately 30 mins after the initial assault call, paramedics said they were called to the same building for a report of a woman who had fallen off the building.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Police say the woman is in custody in hospital in relation to the man’s injuries but she has not yet been charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5400.