Man stabbed during carjacking in North York: police

Toronto police are on the scene of a carjacking at a gas station near Finch and Sentinel. Toronto police are on the scene of a carjacking at a gas station near Finch and Sentinel.

A man is in hospital after being stabbed during a carjacking at a gas station in North York Saturday night.

Toronto police were called to Petro Canada at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a carjacking.

Police said the man’s car was robbed at knifepoint, and he sustained a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Police said they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.

