TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man stabbed, another arrested in Etobicoke: TPS

    A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

    Toronto police said they received a report of two men fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall at around 10:30 p.m.

    One male was stabbed and taken to hospital with unknown injuries, they said. Another person was placed into custody.

