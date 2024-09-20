TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario Minister Michael Ford announces leave of absence from cabinet

    Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michael Ford is sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michael Ford is sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet to prioritize his health.

    The York South—Weston MPP, whose uncle is Premier Doug Ford, made the announcement in a statement released Friday afternoon.

    “This decision was made after much thought, and while it weighs very heavily on me, it is necessary for me to prioritize my health and well-being over the next couple of months,” he wrote.

    Ford was elected into provincial office in June 2022 and assumed the cabinet position later that month.

    He previously served as Toronto city councillor and Toronto District School board trustee.

    It’s unclear if Ford will also be taking a leave of absence from his MPP duties, though the statement noted that he looks forward to “returning to Queen's Park in the near future.”

    Premier Ford has not yet commented publicly on the news.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

