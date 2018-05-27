

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and robbed in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue, near Ellesmere Road, at around 3:45 p.m.

Police say a man approached a 17-year-old female from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, police say, also robbed the teen of some personal items.

When the girl screamed, police say she captured the attention of witnesses, which prompted the suspect to flee.

The suspect has been described as approximately five-foot-ten, 20 years old, and has a medium build with short dreadlocks. He was wearing all dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information about the assault and robbery is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.