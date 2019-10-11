

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre after he was shot multiple times while sitting inside a parked car in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive, near Brimley Road, at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say eight to ten shots were reportedly heard by residents in the area, who called police.

"We heard gunshots at nighttime and a car drove by real fast right after," one witness said. "Everybody just ran outside."

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was located inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Images from the scene showed the car, a black Buick, riddled with bullet holes.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators are also trying to determine if more than one shooter was involved.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but previously said a white vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene following the shooting.