Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
“We were just rolling along. Got a couple [of pike] right off the bat, and as we were jumping around to spots, and when this fish hit–like judging by the weight and how it hit–I can tell it was a good fish,” Sampson tells CTV News Toronto.
“I just assumed it was a big pike, obviously.”
As Sampson reeled in the fish, he initially thought it was caught in the line with how much weight there was. Then he noticed what colour it was.
“Once I saw it was a muskie, my knees immediately became like jello. They just, like, buckled,” he said.
A muskie, formally known as muskellunge, is a type of fish related to northern pike, and is typically a light silver, green or brown colour with stripes. The northern pike tends to be darker with lighter markings.
Will Sampson with the muskie before releasing it back into the Toronto harbour. (Supplied)
Sampson estimates the catch was 43-and-a-quarter inches and weighed just under 20 pounds, though he adds he didn’t have the necessary equipment to safely weigh the fish. While it’s a decent size, he notes muskies can reach the mid-50-inch range.
“We knew it was a unicorn like obviously there’s muskie in Lake Ontario, [but] in Toronto Harbour it’s super unheard of,” Sampson said, and later added you can typically find bowfin and the occasional walleye in these waters
Sampson, a sporting fish guide who says he has been fishing his entire life, tells CTV Toronto he has caught muskie before, but this is the first, ever, in this particular area.
He couldn’t pinpoint why there was a muskie in the Toronto Harbour, but notes there are a lot of them at the mouth of the Niagara River and at the other end of Lake Ontario, near Kingston.
Muskies once thrived in the waters surrounding the Toronto Islands about 200 years ago, according to the City of Toronto.
“After the arrival of Europeans, a host of changes resulted in the destruction or deterioration of fish habitat,” the city’s ‘Fishes of Toronto’ guide reads.
“A total of 15 exotic fish species were either intentionally introduced for food and recreation, or invaded through navigational canals or ballasts of ocean-going ships. Today, populations of most native fishes have declined dramatically and 10 species have disappeared entirely.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
'We tried it your way, it didn't work': First Nation calls on Ottawa to end fisheries dispute
Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal.
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
London
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Zamboni Halloween costume is labour of love for dad and special needs son
A pint-sized Edmonton Oilers fan from Sarnia, Ont. might just have the coolest Halloween costume around. 5-year-old Easton Oetting, who has special needs, is dressed up as an Oilers’ Zamboni thanks to his handyman father, DJ Oetting.
-
Thames Valley, Catholic school boards react to impending education workers walkout
As the province and education workers represented by CUPE battle it out ahead of a potential walkout on Friday, the school boards in London, Ont. are preparing for a worst-case scenario — and they're telling parents to plan ahead.
Kitchener
-
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Over 400 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County
Hundreds of nursing jobs are waiting to be filled at local hospitals as the health care staffing crisis continues across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
-
Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman
Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
Windsor
-
Challenges of eating on a budget revealed in survey
We need to eat but not everyone is eating enough and/or properly as food insecurity and food inflation takes a toll on households across Canada.
-
Vehicle crashes through popular ice cream shop
A vehicle has crashed into a popular Windsor ice cream shop, police are on scene.
-
'I'm angry': Windsor union reps react to government legislation regarding Ontario education workers
When Darlene Sawchuk, president of CUPE Local 1358, heard representatives had been called back to the table Sunday, she says she thought it might mean an agreement could be reached.
Barrie
-
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
-
Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Police investigate alleged forcible confinement in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman claims she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Islanders to receive financial assistance to cope with cost of living
Prince Edward Island has announced residents will soon be receiving additional financial assistance as a way to cope with the increasing cost of living.
Calgary
-
Four black bears captured in Griffith Woods/Discovery Ridge area euthanized
Alberta Fish and Wildlife has euthanized four black bears that were causing problems in Griffith Woods Park and parts of Discovery Ridge.
-
Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new details of an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
-
Calgary police tow damaged black sedan from northwest apartment complex
Police have not said what they are investigating, but the vehicle matches the rough description of a dark sedan involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Forest Lawn last week.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Flour dumped in gas tank leaves Manitoba woman without car for months
An unusual case of vehicle vandalism and a missing gas tank left a Manitoba woman waiting months to get her car fixed and prompted her to leave one of her jobs.
Vancouver
-
Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after Vancouver boy hit by truck
A 12-year-old boy on his way to school in a Joker costume, was hit by a truck while crossing Marine Drive near Main Street on his bike Monday morning.
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
-
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
City council trying to stretch $7.75B proposed budget to fit needs of Edmonton
As council begins budget deliberations for the next four-year planning cycle, the mayor and some councillors are already wanting adjustments to the proposed capital plan.
-
Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.