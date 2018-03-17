

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre after being stabbed at an apartment building in the city’s Garden District Saturday.

The stabbing happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 200 Sherbourne Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was found with multiple stab wounds and was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto police said the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

There is no suspect information so far.