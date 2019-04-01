

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One man is in hospital with serious injuries after a hail of gunfire erupted at a plaza in the Woburn area overnight.

Police were called to the plaza at Painted Post Drive and Markham Road at around 2:40 a.m.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The male was transported to a local area hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries,” Insp. Anthony Paolette told CP24 at the scene.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the plaza early Monday and the ground was littered with at least 20 evidence markers where shell casings were found from two different weapons.

Multiple rounds also struck a nearby restaurant and beauty salon.

Police said they are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police towed away one vehicle from the scene.

No suspect information is available so far.