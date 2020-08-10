Advertisement
Man seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 8:34PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 9:14PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga on Aug. 10, 2020.
TORONTO -- An adult male is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place in Mississauga on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sherway Drive and Dixie Road after gunshots rang out on a nearby highway.
The male victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to responding paramedics.
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the matter and Peel Regional Police said they are assisting.