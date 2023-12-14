TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured in Leslieville stabbing

    Toronto police respond to a stabbing near Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue in Leslieville. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Toronto police respond to a stabbing near Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue in Leslieville. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

    A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Leslieville overnight.

    It happened in an alleyway near Gerrard Street East and Redwood Avenue, east of Greenwood Avenue.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said a male victim in his 40s was stabbed in the neck multiple times. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

    Police were on-scene and yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off the alleyway. Police have not provided any details about the incident so far. 

