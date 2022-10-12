Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

A man has serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to shots fired in the area of Kennedy and Orenda roads, shortly before 9:40 p.m.

A man in his mid-20s was located with gunshot wounds and transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, according to Peel paramedics.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area northbound on Kennedy Road, police said.

No suspect description has been released.

The area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.