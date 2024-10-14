Man seriously injured after vehicle slams into fire truck on Gardiner

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a fire truck that was responding to a collision on the Gardner Expressway early Monday.

The initial crash — a two-vehicle collision – occurred just after 5:30 a.m. near Park Lawn Road, Toronto police said.

While the fire truck was at the scene of that collision, it was struck by a vehicle.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The person who was transported was in the vehicle that hit the fire truck, police said.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed between South Kingsway and Royal York following the collision, but have since reopened.