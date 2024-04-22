Man seriously injured after stabbing on subway train: police

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that reportedly happened on a subway train.

Police say that they received reports of a stabbing on a subway at Wellesley Station at 4:45 p.m.

A male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A male suspect was arrested. It is not clear what charges they will face.

The TTC says that trains are currently bypassing Wellesley Station due to the incident.