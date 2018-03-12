

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood early this morning.

The incident occurred near a gas station located at Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 2:20 a.m.

Toronto Paramedics say a man in his 20s sustained serious stab wounds in the area and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.