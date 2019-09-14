Man seriously injured after shooting in Malvern
Police tape is shown in the photo. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:19PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Malvern.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Blackwell Avenue and Tapscott Road, just west of Nielson Road, for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they located a man with serious injuries.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.