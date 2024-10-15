TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured after gunshots fired in Brampton: paramedics

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    A man is in serious condition after gunshots were fired in northwest Brampton on Tuesday, paramedics say.

    Peel Regional Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., they received reports of shots fired in the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive East.

    They added that there is heavy police presence in the area.

    In an updated post on X, formerly Twitter, police said they arrested two suspects, but did not provide details about them or what prompted gunshots to be fired.

    Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they transported one adult man with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to a local hospital. Police would not confirm how the victim was injured.

    The area has been secured, police said, but it remains closed at this time.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133.

