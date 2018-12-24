

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after seeking help for gunshot wounds at a home in the York Mills area early Monday.

The man knocked on a door in the Yonge Street and Highway 401 area at around 3:50 a.m. and asked for help. The residents then called 911 and the man was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police said they’re still not sure where the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made so far.