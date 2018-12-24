Man seeks help at York Mills home after being injured in shooting
Police tape cordons off a home in the Yonge Street and Highway 401 area where a shooting victim sought help Monday December 24, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 6:31AM EST
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after seeking help for gunshot wounds at a home in the York Mills area early Monday.
The man knocked on a door in the Yonge Street and Highway 401 area at around 3:50 a.m. and asked for help. The residents then called 911 and the man was transported to hospital by paramedics.
Police said they’re still not sure where the shooting took place.
No arrests have been made so far.