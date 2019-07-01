

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An adult male victim has been transported to a trauma centre in critical condition following a shooting in North York on Canada Day.

At around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police said they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from the scene to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Investigators said two silver cars fled the scene following the shooting but did not provide any further details.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.