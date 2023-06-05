Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after daylight shooting in Toronto
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
Toronto police responded to reports that someone had been shot in the Keele Street and King Georges Drive area shortly after 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are urging people to use caution in the area.
No suspect information has been released.
