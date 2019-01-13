Man rushed to hospital after shooting downtown
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 5:14PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the downtown core.
Shots were fired in the area of Church and Colborne streets, south of King Street East, at around 4:40 p.m.
Toronto police said a man was found with serious gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.