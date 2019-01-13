

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the downtown core.

Shots were fired in the area of Church and Colborne streets, south of King Street East, at around 4:40 p.m.

Toronto police said a man was found with serious gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.