

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Rexdale.

Gunfire rang out at a department store parking lot in the Islinton Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, a number of people were seen running from the area after multiple gunshots were heard.

Toronto Paramedic Services said an adult victim was located with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police said one suspect fled the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.