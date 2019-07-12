Man rushed to hospital after Rexdale shooting
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 11:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 12:22AM EDT
A 24-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Rexdale.
Gunfire rang out at a department store parking lot in the Islinton Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.
According to police, a number of people were seen running from the area after multiple gunshots were heard.
Toronto Paramedic Services said an adult victim was located with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police said one suspect fled the area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.