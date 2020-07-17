TORONTO -- A man has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water near the Toronto Islands, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Hanlan’s Point Beach around 7 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was drowning in Lake Ontario.

The man was pulled out of the water, police said, and was transported back to a marine base where paramedics waited.

Police said that emergency crews performed CPR and that the man was unconscious and “unresponsive.”

The man was then transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.