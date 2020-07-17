Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from water near Toronto Islands
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 8:12PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 17, 2020 8:54PM EDT
Police tape is seen in this undated photo.
TORONTO -- A man has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water near the Toronto Islands, police say.
Emergency crews were called to Hanlan’s Point Beach around 7 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was drowning in Lake Ontario.
The man was pulled out of the water, police said, and was transported back to a marine base where paramedics waited.
Police said that emergency crews performed CPR and that the man was unconscious and “unresponsive.”
The man was then transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.