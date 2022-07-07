Man pulled from burning car by five others on Toronto highway in 'heroic effort'

Five men are being recognized as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Mississauga highway earlier this week.

On Monday, the OPP responded to reports of a burning vehicle on the QEW westbound at Cawthra.

In a video of the incident, tweeted by the OPP Wednesday evening, it shows a vehicle that appears to be swerving while smoke is seen coming from it.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a ditch and the fire began to intensify.

Five men who saw the incident pulled over and rushed to help the driver escape the burning vehicle.

A 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22 pic.twitter.com/bwE43tMhn1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022

In the video, the men are heard yelling “buddy, get out of here.”

One man is seen using a hammer to smash the driver’s side window to free the driver.

The men were eventually able to open the door and pull the 36-year-old driver out of the vehicle to safety.

The OPP are thanking five men for rescuing a man from a burning vehicle on the QEW in Mississauga on Monday. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)

Moments later the vehicle appears to burst into flames.

The OPP thanked the men for their heroic efforts to save the driver.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.