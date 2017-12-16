

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Homicide detectives have been called in after a fatal shooting at an apartment building in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that they were initially called to the building on Henry Lane Terrace near The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street for the sound of gunshots.

Police say that callers reported hearing four gunshots, as well as screaming and yelling.

A male was located on scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.