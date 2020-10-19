TORONTO -- Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly claimed in an online chat that he was in possession of a gun and was going to carry out a shooting a Toronto school.

According to Toronto police, the investigation began after two men started chatting online shortly after midnight on Oct. 16.

One of the men, who indicated he was in Toronto, allegedly told the other man he was in possession of a firearm and intended to commit a shooting at an unnamed school in the city that day.

Police said immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools and officers began an investigation to locate the man.

"Despite extensive investigative efforts, the man has not been identified," police said in a news release on Monday. "As a result, officers are asking for the public's assistance with identifying and locating the man."

Police released an image from the online chat in the hopes someone can help identify the person.

"While this remains an uncorroborated threat, the Toronto Police Service continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of schools and students."

"If this man is seen, please call 911 immediately."

Anyone with information about the person’s identify or location is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.