Man killed in Mississauga industrial accident
Ottawa Police would not confirm any further details, saying the investigation was now in the hands of the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU).
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 8:38PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 50s is dead after an industrial accident took place in Mississauga, Peel Paramedics said.
The incident occurred in the area of Airport and Drew roads at around 7 p.m.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the male victim was “struck by a trailer.”
The victim’s identity has not yet been released as officials are working to notify next-of-kin.
Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.