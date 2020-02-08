TORONTO -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside a bar on the Danforth.

Toronto police say that sometime after 3 a.m., they were called to 1232 Danforth Avenue, outside of a bar, for a report of a shooting.

A witness told CP24 several people were playing billiards in a bar when one man went outside for a cigarette and gunshots rang out.

A Duty Inspector told CP24 that they arrived to find a male lying on the sidewalk without vital signs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An officer attempted to perform CPR but could not revive him. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police identified the deceased as Thomas Michael Alcott, 29, of Toronto.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation and say they are looking to speak with several “possible” witnesses who were captured on video.

On Wednesday, a detective said they are looking for up to three males wearing dark clothing who fled the scene in a car.

Anyone with information related to the incidents being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

With files from Cris Herhalt.