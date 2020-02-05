TORONTO -- A man is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning outside a bar along the Danforth in East York.

Toronto police say that sometime after 3 a.m., they were called to 1232 Danforth Avenue, outside of a bar, for a report of a shooting.

A witness told CP24 several people were playing billiards in a bar when one man, believed to be in his 20s, went outside for a smoke and gunshots rang out.

A Duty Inspector told CP24 that they arrived to find a male lying on the sidewalk without vital signs suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An officer attempted to perform CPR but could not revive him.

He was later pronounced dead.

Danforth Avenue is closed between Greenwood Avenue and Linnsmore Crescent to allow for an investigation.