Man killed after car collides with bus in Mississauga
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:39PM EST
A 45-year-old man has died after a car collided with a city bus in Mississauga Tuesday night. (CTV News Toronto/Francis Gibbs)
TORONTO -- A man is dead after a car collided with a city bus in Mississauga Tuesday night, according to Police.
Peel police said the incident happened in the area of Derry and Tomken roads when the vehicle struck the rear of the bus.
This is a developing story. More to come.