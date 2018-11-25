

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man involved in a crash in Halton Hills on Saturday evening has died in hospital, Halton Regional Police confirm.

Police say shortly before 7p.m., a 46-year-old Mississauga man was heading northbound on Regional Road 25 when his vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, left the roadway and went into a nearby field.

Passing motorists stopped to tend to the driver and call paramedics. According to police, early medical assessments suggest that the man may have been suffering from medical distress.

He was taken to Milton District Hospital, where he later died.

Halton Regional Police’s collision reconstruction unit is leading the investigation.

The scene of held on Saturday night for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.