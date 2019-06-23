

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a St. James Town apartment building Sunday night.

Police were called to a unit at an apartment building at Bleecker and Howard streets shortly before 10 p.m.

One man was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police said the victim sustained a hand injury.

Police said one woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.