

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing townhouse complex in North York.

Sources tell CP24 that two suspects fired at least four shots into a unit near Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue at around midnight, wounding one person inside.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was rushed to hospital via emergency run, where he underwent surgery. Police say that the victim’s condition has since stabilized and that he is expected to survive.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted act, according to police.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time, though investigators will be reviewing footage from surveillance cameras at the complex in the hopes of identifying the culprits.