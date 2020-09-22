TORONTO -- One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a shooting in the Downsview area.

It happened in the area of Fred Young Drive and Judy Sgro Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Toronto Police said they responded to reports that someone had been shot in the area.

A man was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto Police said shell casings were located at the scene and that two armed suspects in hoodies were last seen on Fred Young Drive.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.