Man in life-threatening condition after two vehicles collide near Haliburton, Ont.
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 1:44PM EST
HALIBURTON, Ont. - Provincial police say a 73-year-old man is in life threatening condition after a pickup truck and tractor collided near Haliburton, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
OPP say the man was backing out of a driveway in his small tractor when he was struck by a passing pickup trick.
The 73-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
Police did not say whether the driver of the pickup truck suffered from any injuries.
Investigators are on scene investigating the collision.