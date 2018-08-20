Man in life-threatening condition after reported drowning in Mississauga
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 3:48PM EDT
A man has been transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a reported drowning in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.
Police responded to reports of a possible drowning around 2:10 p.m. on Monday in the area of South Sheridan Way and Gallant Drive. They say an adult male has been transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
More to come.