

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a reported drowning in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.

Police responded to reports of a possible drowning around 2:10 p.m. on Monday in the area of South Sheridan Way and Gallant Drive. They say an adult male has been transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

More to come.