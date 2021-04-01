Advertisement
Man in life-threatening condition after motorcycle crash in downtown Toronto
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 7:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man in his 40s has been critically injured after a motorcycle crashed into a fence in downtown Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Parliament Street and Queens Quay at around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a motorcyclist unresponsive.
Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult male to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.