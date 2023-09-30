Toronto

    • Man in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in North York

    A stabbing in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood has left one person seriously injured, Toronto police say.

    Officers were dispatched to the area of Keele and Wilson Streets shortly before 10 p.m.

    When they arrived, police located a male victim who had been stabbed several times.

    He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    No suspect description has been released.

    Blue Jays secure playoff berth

    The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

