    • Man in hospital following overnight shooting at Toronto tow yard

    Toronto police

    A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting at a Scarborough tow yard.

    Police say they received the call for a shooting in the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

    Medics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect allegedly fled in a white car.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.

