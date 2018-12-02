

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 31-year-old man from Mississauga is in hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said a large fight broke out at around 12:30 a.m. on Deerhurst Drive, near Goreway Drive.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since improved and is in stable condition, police said Sunday morning.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are asking any possible witnesses to call police or Crime Stoppers.