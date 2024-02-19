Man in custody after woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive at around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from a slash wound to her neck, Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A 34-year-old woman was located at the scene and police said she was taken to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.
Police said investigators learned that the suspect had fled the area with a small child. Police said the man was located and taken into custody and the child was not physically harmed.
The suspect, identified by police as a 40-year-old Mississauga man, faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police said anyone with new information about the incident can contact Det.-Const. Musial at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5311.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's "support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable," according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
WikiLeaks founder Assange may be near the end of his long fight to stay out of the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fight to avoid facing spying charges in the United States may be nearing an end following a protracted legal saga in the U.K. that included seven years of self-exile inside a foreign embassy and five years in prison.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets is retiring. Here's what he wants you to know
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors
Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world's most-visited sites.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
'Smart home' hopes to help young people with intellectual disabilities thrive in society
A new 'smart home' in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.
London
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
Dead in the water: New Western study sheds light on habitability of Saturn's largest moon
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
Kitchener
-
One dead after fire at Guelph home
One person is dead after being found injured at a Guelph home Sunday evening.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
Sudbury animal rescue PetSave moves into new home
Greater Sudbury animal rescue service PetSave has officially moved into its new location and is already at capacity despite more space.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
-
Here's why stress does not have to control you
A University of Ottawa professor has combined scientific research and her personal experience to explore how to optimize cognitive abilities, be organized and set goals.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Windsor
-
Wanted man arrested in Tim Hortons
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
-
Canadian Armed Forces hosting job fair
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
-
Counterfeit money leads to charges for Wallaceburg man
Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man after police say he had fake money.
Barrie
-
Allegedly impaired driver arrested after arriving at police station to charge vehicle
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
-
Woman kicks out passenger after argument while driving
An altercation between driver and passenger left one person standing by the side of the road.
-
Family Day weekend fire destroys farmhouse
Provincial police, the Grand Valley, and Erin fire stations responded to a farmhouse fire on Line 11 on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was a potential suicide risk.
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
-
Truro woman, 68, dead after head-on crash in Denmark: N.S. RCMP
A 68-year-old Truro woman died at the scene of a car crash in Denmark, N.S., on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event
Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.
-
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
Fire in northwest Winnipeg leaves building damaged
A fire in northwest Winnipeg on Monday morning has left a commercial building with fire, water and smoke damage.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Guildford, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.
-
Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
-
Racism, cultural beliefs can affect organ donations in some communities: doctors
A kidney-shaped cake will likely be on the menufor Reema Garcha and her family as they celebrate the six-year anniversary of her kidney donation to her older sister.
Edmonton
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Railway workers warn 'work stoppage looms' after CN, CPKC seek conciliation
The union representing more than 9,000 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.